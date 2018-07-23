BMW G 310 GS Walkaround Video, India Price, Features, Tech Specs, And All You Need To Know

The new BMW G 310 GS has arrived in India and has been priced at INR 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The motorcycle is manufactured at the TVS facility in Hosur, the same plant where the G 310 R is also manufactured. Before we swing a leg over the G 310 GS for a detailed review, here’s everything you need to know about the motorcycle.

BMW G 310 GS Walkaround video

BMW G 310 GS India Prices

The BMW G 310 GS has been launched in India for an ex-showroom price tag of INR 3.49 lakh.

BMW G 310 GS India Launch Date

The new BMW G 310 GS was launched in India on July 18, 2018.

BMW G 310 GS Features and Details

The G 310 GS is built around the same tubular steel frame as the R-model. Just like the G 310 R, the G 310 GS draws design cues from its bigger siblings, in this case the GS series. It features a with semi fairing and the sharp beak front. The baby GS also gets switchable ABS, a multi-function instrument cluster, USD front forks and an aluminium swing-arm. The G 310 GS measures 2075mm in length, 880mm in width and 1,230mmin high, along with a wheelbase of 1,420mm.

BMW G 310 GS Engine and Performance

Power comes from the same 313 cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that’s employed in the G 310 R, with power and torque outputs of 34 hp at 9,500 rpm and 28Nm at 7500 rpm respectively. The six-speed transmission is retained from its R street-fighter sibling.

BMW G 310 GS Safety

Braking duties are taken care of by 300mm single disc with 4-piston radial caliper at the front and 240mm disc, single piston floating caliper at the rear. ABS comes as standard.

BMW G 310 GS India Technical Specifications

Engine Type and Displacement 313cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel injected engine with four valves and two overhead camshafts Bore x Stroke 80 mm x 62.1 mm Maximum Power 34 hp @ 9,500 rpm Maximum Torque 28Nm @ 7,500 rpm Transmission Synchromesh 6-speed, multiple-disc clutch Weight (kerb weight) 169.5 kilograms

BMW G 310 GS Image Gallery