Kawasaki Vulcan S Receives New Colourways And A New Cafe Variant In The USA

Kawasaki’s versatile 650cc platform has given birth to several motorcycles, including the Vulcan S. The Vulcan S serves as a middleweight cruiser in the Japanese bikemaker’s line up and it has now been updated for MY2022 in the USA. To mark the update, Kawasaki has introduced two new colour schemes for the Vulcan S. And apart from the wardrobe upgrade, Kawasaki has also added a new Café variant in the Vulcan S lineup. The updates are purely aesthetical and mechanically, the cruiser remains exactly the same as before.

More details

Kawasaki Vulcan S Cafe model comes in a unique triple-tone colour scheme of Ebon, Pearl Robotic White, and Candy Steel Furnace Orange. There’s also a tinted windscreen to lend the bike a sportier appeal.

The standard variant on the other hand, gets two new colourways for MY2022. Unveiled in the USA, the 2022 Vulcan S comes in two new colours: Pearl Robotic White and Metallic Matte Graphite Grey.

Specs and features

It continues to be powered by a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel twin 649cc motor that puts out 61PS at 7,500rpm and generates 62.4 Nm at 6,600rpm. The motorcycle continues to weigh 235 kg which is the same as before and the fuel tank capacity also stays the same at 14 litres. The seat height of the motorcycle is a low 705 mm. Unlike the Z650 and the Ninja 650, the Vulcan S remains unchanged in terms of design and features apart from the new colour scheme. Both its siblings received a new instrument console with Bluetooth technology.

The Vulcan S features an adjustable ride height of 27.8-inch along with 3-way adjustable footpegs and adjustable brake and clutch levers. Even the handlebar can be adjusted for reach and can be moved an inch closer if desired. Stopping power is provided by a 300mm front disc, controlled by a two-piston caliper, while the rear wheel gets a 250mm disc along with a single-piston caliper. Suspension duties are performed by an offset laydown single-shock at the rear with a linkage arrangement enabling a longer stroke for increased ride comfort. The rear suspension also sports adjustable preload, with 7 positions to suit rider size and payload, while the front uses a conventional, telescopic setup.

Styling features include the teardrop-shaped, 3.7-gallon fuel tank, inverted triangular headlight and black mirrors to match the black frame and the distinctive large-volume exhaust muffler. At the back, the LED rear light is incorporated into the rear fender, which is supported by the separate rear sub-frame. The bikes ride on five-spoke design with twin spokes, measuring 18” at the front, and a 17” rear.