The Audi e-tron Is Coming To India On 22nd July

It has been raining electric luxury SUVs lately in India with the Mercedes EQS and the Jaguar I-Pace. Audi India is also set to launch its electric SUV e-tron on 22nd July. The e-tron is the brand’s first-ever fully electric vehicle which will compete with the aforementioned SUVs. Audi has mentioned that they will launch the SUV and Sportback body style as well however, the SUV is coming in first. The e-tron was supposed to launch earlier but it was delayed due to the second wave of the pandemic.

More Details

The e-tron uses a skateboard architecture with either a 95 kWh or 71 kWh battery pack. The battery is placed under the car floor with two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors with one at each end for the Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The larger battery pack is the e-tron 55 Quattro and the smaller battery pack is called the 50 Quattro. However, Audi hasn’t mentioned which battery pack will it bring for the India spec e-tron. The 55 e-tron Quattro produces 174 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. It does 0-100 in just 5.7 seconds and tops out at 200 kmph. It also has a boost mode where it produces a whopping 402 hp and 664 Nm of torque. The range for this version is 365 to 436 km on a single charge on the WLTP cycle.

On the other hand, The e-tron 50 Quattro gets 174 hp and 310 Nm of torque. It can achieve 0-100 in 6.8 seconds and top out at 200 km/h. The WLTP cycle range is 276 to 336km. The range is on par with Jaguar and Mercedes. Audi claims that a 150 kW DC fast charger can charge the e-tron to 80% in just 30 minutes. A standard 11 kW wall charger will take around 8 hours to fully charge the vehicle.

Some of the features are 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Matrix LED headlamps, connected car tech, virtual cockpit, wireless charging etc. We will be driving the Audi e-tron soon and our review will be live before the launch so watch out for this space for more details.

The e-tron is expected to be priced around the ₹1 crore mark and it will be a CBU direct import model just like its competition.