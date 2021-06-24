BMW 5 Series Facelift Launched In India At INR 62.9 Lakh

The new BMW 5 Series has been launched in India today. Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available in one petrol (BMW 530i M Sport) and two diesel variants (BMW 530d M Sport and BMW 520d Luxury Line). Bookings can be made at all BMW dealerships from today onwards.

Pricing and other details

The 530i M Sport variant is priced at INR 62,90,000 while the 520d Luxury Line will set you back by INR 63,90,000. The 530d M Sport sits at the top of the line-up and will retail at INR 71,90,000.

Online bookings done till 24 July 2021 will enjoy an attractive offer on limited units of M Sport variant. These cars will come with a discount of up to 50% on a selected range of exclusive M Performance accessories curated for the BMW 5 Series. Customers can now choose from a wide range of options that can further enhance the sporty aesthetics of the car and customize to their liking at an extremely attractive price point.

Exterior

The 5 series facelift features a wider and more upright kidney grille finished in chrome. It also features new quad LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights. Higher variants will feature laser technology for the headlamps. In addition to this, the car will also feature tweaked bumpers for the front and rear. The taillights will feature a revision too in its LED elements. The rear will feature trapezoidal tailpipes which will be standard across the range.

Interior

The interiors receive an updated idrive system integrated into a new 10.25-inch touchscreen display. The seventh-generation idrive will now be compatible with Android Auto, unlike the previous version. The interior trims will see an addition of gloss black elements at certain touchpoints such as the steering wheel. The dual-zone climate control gains a new screen as well.

Engine and Performance

Thanks to unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol and diesel engines meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds, with best-in-class acceleration figures. The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 530i generates maximum output of 252 hp and peak torque of 350 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 6.1 seconds. The 2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 520d develops maximum output of 190 hp and peak torque of 400 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in 7.3 seconds. The 3-litre 6-cylinder in-line diesel engine of BMW 530d produces maximum output of 265 hp and peak torque of 620 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in 5.7 seconds, making it the quickest car in the executive sedan segment.

The eight-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. For even greater driving pleasure, it comes with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. Adaptive Suspension with its individual electronically controlled dampers offers exceptional precision and improve the drive and handling dynamics. The damper response settings vary according to the mode selected with the Driving Experience Control switch, that allows driver to choose between different modes to suit the driving conditions – Comfort, Sport, ECO PRO and Adaptive. M Sport variants offer an extra Sport+ mode for a sportier driving experience.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control. BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and emergency spare wheel.

Official statement

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “For 50 years, the BMW 5 Series has enjoyed an unrivaled position globally and has set the benchmark in Sheer Driving Pleasure. This iconic business athlete has now evolved to be younger and smarter. The new BMW 5 Series is an individualist within the premium executive segment. It’s fresh design accents, best- in-class performance and cutting-edge technology will bolster its status as the only car to excite a winner – one who is always ready for ‘Power Play’!”