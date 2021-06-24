Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 Could Turn Into Reality On July 13th

Harley-Davidson might have hit a rough patch but the iconic American manufacturer is hustling to stand right back up and get back on track. In the same wake, it joined hands with Hero MotoCorp to operate in India and recently unveiled the production version of the Pan America ADV-tourer. And now, the company is gearing up to launch a new 1,250cc model on the coming 13th July. The company has shared this information via its social media handles.

More details

Harley-Davidson now aims to enter the ‘sport segment’ with the said motorcycle and it will be powered by the same 1,250cc Revolution Max engine that does duty on the Pan America.

In all probability, the new motorcycle is going to be based on the 1250 Custom concept it showcased sometime back. The 1250 Custom is also listed under their ‘future vehicles’ tab and tagged as ‘planned for 2021’ on its website. It was first showcased in July 2018 with the Pan America ADV-tourer and the Bronx streetfighter. As the name rightly suggests, the Custom 1250 is powered by Harley’s 1250cc Revolution Max liquid-cooled V-twin motor, the same as the Pan America. The engine is coupled to a six-speed gearbox and churns around 150 bhp with 122 Nm of peak torque. Expect Harley to retune the engine in order to suit the characteristics of the Custom 1250. The bike is also expected to use top-notch hardware, like fully-adjustable Showa suspension and Brembo brake callipers.

When it comes to looks, it does look somewhat similar to the Fat Bob, like the sleek headlamp and high-mounted shotgun exhaust. The bike sports wide handlebars. a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, single-piece saddle, side swingarm, and chunky tyres with compact fenders. Surprisingly, despite its bulk, the Custom 1250 only gets a single disc brake at the front. One of the many reasons behind Harley’s downfall has been its tramlined portfolio as the American manufacturer has only focused on developing cruisers. But that seems to be changing now as HD is gearing up to unleash a host of new motorcycles in the near future.

Harley-Davidson is also going to unveil a new electric motorcycle under its ‘LiveWire’ sub-brand. You can find more about it here.