Mahindra XEV 9S Latest Teaser Drops Major Hint Before Big Reveal!

Mahindra has dropped another small teaser for the XEV 9S, with this new one confirming a detail that many people had only seen on test cars earlier. This new teaser reveals that the XEV 9S will use stacked headlamps, which had earlier been seen in the 2022 XUV.e8 concept and the leaked 2024 XEV 7s. So now it is certain that this design is coming to the final production version too.
The company has been showing the car piece by piece. In earlier teasers, they had shown the inside with a three-screen layout stretching across the dashboard. The cabin also looked completely black in those shots. What Mahindra has still not shown is the third row, and that has become a small point of curiosity because this is a born-electric SUV. People are wondering how Mahindra will manage the battery packaging along with a three-row layout, and whether the last row will be spacious enough.
This model is important to Mahindra because it is the third BEV for the Born Electric lineup, and will stand alongside the XEV 9e and the BE 6. Since those two already have their platform and powertrains ready, the 9S is also expected to use a similar setup. The big difference here is the extra row of seats and the focus on being a proper family-friendly electric SUV.
Mahindra has already confirmed the date too. The XEV 9S will be shown on 27 November and this will be its India debut. Price is, of course, not known yet, but based on the positioning of the other two models, the 9S should fall somewhere in the 21 lakh to 30 lakh range. That puts it in a space where very few electric SUVs offer three rows, so this could end up being a unique option in that price band.
From the top view teaser, the roof seems clean and simple. The earlier back view teaser had shown the SUV with a broad lightbar and a tall stance-something that matches the rest of the new EV family. So, slowly the full picture is coming together, though Mahindra is revealing it in small steps.
In the end, the XEV 9S comes across as a practical, family-oriented EV with a design twist and shared electric hardware. More details are likely to emerge closer to the end of the month, but for the time being, most of the main pieces seem to fall into place.