Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Bags Top Exporter Honour

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has been recognised as the Automobile Top Exporter for FY2025-26 by the Mumbai Port Authority. The award was presented after the company shipped more than 40,000 vehicles through Mumbai Port during the last financial year.
The award was presented during the Business Conclave with Partners organised by the Mumbai Port Authority. Amit Madan, Vice President Logistics Region India, received the honour on behalf of the company
Export Numbers Continue To Grow
India has become an important production base for Skoda and Volkswagen models sold in several overseas markets. The company says it has now exported more than 725,000 vehicles built in India.
Some of the key export destinations include:
- Asia
- Africa
- Middle East
- North America
Export Details
|Particulars
|Details
|Award
|Automobile Top Exporter FY2025-26
|Vehicles Exported In FY2025-26
|40,000+
|Total Exports So Far
|725,000+
|Main Export Hub
|Mumbai Port
|Export Regions
|Asia, Africa, Middle East, North America
Models Being Exported
The export portfolio currently includes:
- Skoda Kushaq
- Skoda Slavia
- Volkswagen Taigun
- Volkswagen Virtus
Apart from finished vehicles, SAVWIPL is also exporting parts and components for assembly operations in selected international markets.
The automaker recently expanded its presence to Sri Lanka and is looking at additional overseas opportunities. Company CEO Piyush Arora said the recognition reflects the efforts of teams across manufacturing, logistics and supply operations.
Mumbai Port has been an important export gateway for the company for several years. Interestingly, this is also not the first such recognition for SAVWIPL, as it had received a similar exporter award from the port authority earlier as well.