Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team Secures P1 And P3 At Stage 2 Of 2018 Baja Aragon Rally

Stage 2 of the 35th edition of the Baja Aragon Rally saw the racers cover a distance of 147 km in the region of Teruel, Spain. At the end of the stage, Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team’s Michael Metge stood at P1 followed by Adrien Metge who climbed up to P3. Aishwarya Pissay, the first Indian woman to participate in the Rally, showed immense grit but suffered an unfortunate crash.

Speaking about the performance, David Casteu, Team Manager, Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team said that the team was determined to maintain its dominant position during the Rally and Michael has endeavored for the same, leading with more than a minute over competition. Adrien has also performed exceptionally well, despite a lot of pressure and the difficult terrain. He has moved up in the rankings and that he will perform consistently in the upcoming stages.

Commenting on his performance, Michael Metge, Racer, Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team said, “There was a lot of pressure on me at the start but I am happy that I could maintain my top position and look forward to finish the Rally with the same momentum. My team has been a great support for me and my bike is in a great shape.”

“It was a very good stage for me, after a shaky start yesterday I am glad that I could pick pace and move upwards in the ranking. The team is doing great and I am happy to contribute to the success of the team,” said Adrien Metge, Racer, Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team.