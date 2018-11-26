Teasers Reveal New Details Inside The Tata Harrier’s Cabin

In the run up to a much awaited launch, the Tata Harrier is slowly revealing some of its premium details in the form of new teasers. Since the smashing design has already taken all its covers off, its the bits inside the cabin which are now under the spot light. The very first teaser revealed an outline for the dashboard’s layout and the Visteon sourced infotainment screen which takes centre stage.

As stylish as it is versatile! The thoughtfully-designed interiors of the Tata Harrier that reflect IMPACT 2.0 Design philosophy, complements your sense of style & resonates your passion for premium craftsmanship. Stay tuned to know more: https://t.co/zZpLNF7lq8 #BornOfPedigree pic.twitter.com/8OuMGK0VzK — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) November 24, 2018

This time, it’s the door handles and the sound system which show themselves. With metal and what appears to be tan leather playing mixed bag, the teaser suggests that Tata Motors has paid a lot of attention towards craftsmanship for the Harrier’s cabin.

As stylish as it is versatile! The thoughtfully-designed interiors of the Tata Harrier that reflect IMPACT 2.0 Design philosophy, complements your sense of style & resonates your passion for premium craftsmanship. Stay tuned to know more: https://t.co/zZpLNF7lq8 #BornOfPedigree pic.twitter.com/8OuMGK0VzK — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) November 24, 2018

Another one has revealed that paired to the new infotainment system will be JBL speakers. For how the music system sounds in all other modern day Tata cars, we can easily place our bets on this setup to be the best sounding system in its category. Expect at least 6, if not 8 of these things to be placed inside the Harrier.

Luxurious interiors, endless space, finest materials. Tata Harrier, with the IMPACT 2.0 Design philosophy amplifies your style quotient, making it the new benchmark of SUVs. Stay tuned to witness the Harrier in all its glory: https://t.co/mzeMBaxd2V #BornOfPedigree pic.twitter.com/oEcOPoOO7a — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) November 23, 2018

To be launched early next year, powering the Tata Harrier will be a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine called the Kryotec. It’s a Fiat-sourced Multijet which will send approximately 140 horses to front wheels and come paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. A more powerful state of tune of the same motor will propel a 7-seater variant, which is said to be in the works and should come out some time later in 2019.

Witness each beat and note of your tunes amplified to perfection by the state-of-the-art JBL speakers of the Tata Harrier. Stay tuned to witness the SUV that’s guaranteed to be music to your ears. #BornOfPedigree Know more: https://t.co/zZpLNF7lq8 pic.twitter.com/EgAfuYqCRW — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) November 25, 2018

Apparently, the bigger Harrier will also be paired with an intelligent 4WD system and a Hyundai sourced automatic gearbox. Initially though, the Harrier will only be offered with a manual stick and front wheel drive. By the looks of it, the Creta has a good looking and loaded rival to slug it out with. We’ll bring you more details as and when they pop through. Stay tuned!