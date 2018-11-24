New Mahindra Alturas G4 Launched – Prices Start At INR 26.95 Lakh

The all-new Mahindra Alturas G4 has been launched in India today. A full-size SUV which is essentially a rebadged Ssangyong Rexton (Mahindra owns the brand), the vehicle will be available in 2WD and 4WD variants. Powering both is a Ssangyong sourced 2.2-liter diesel engine which is good for 178 bhp and 420 Nm of torque. The shove is mated to a 7-speed automatic, which is a smooth shifting torque converter sourced from Mercedes-Benz. There’s no manual gearbox option on the menu. The SUV has been priced at INR 26.95 Lakh (Ex-showroom, India) for the 2WD variant, and INR 29.95 Lakh (Ex-showroom India) for the 4WD variant.

Loaded to the gills with kit, the top-spec variant of the Mahindra Alturas G4 comes with 9 airbags, a crisp looking MID screen, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible, a 360-degree camera with 3D projection of the car, 2-zone climate control, a sunroof, heated mirrors, powered driver seat with memory function, ventilated seats for the first passengers and AC vents for all three rows with flow control.

The cabin is premium with quilted leather being splashed an abundance all around. The front seats are nice and supportive, space all around is great, and that rear seat is really comfortable if someone is on the lookout for a chauffeur driven SUV. For a two-tonne car, the Mahindra Alturas offers a refined driving experience behind the wheel and its only once you push the vehicle, does it bring out its heavy, SUV roots.

Competing against the likes of the Endeavour, the Fortuner and the MU-X, the flagship Mahindra definitely feels the most premium on the inside and that should be a major draw for a lot of buyers. Boot space is generous once the 3rd row is tumbled down, and the powered gate opens on its own if you just stand behind it for a few seconds with the key in your pocket.