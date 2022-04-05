Tata’s EV Reveal Tomorrow: What To Expect

When it comes to Electric cars, Tata Motors rules the roost. With over 96% market share, Tata Motors has been a key player in making EVs a common sight in the country. One factor which contributed to Tata’s success is that its EV portfolio is relatively affordable for the masses. However, it is time for Tata to move up the ladder and offer more premium and bigger EVs. Tata is all set to reveal its new EV tomorrow and we have a hunch that it could be an SUV that will sit above the Nexon EV. Let’s take a look at it:

What to expect

Though the teaser doesn’t reveal much, we can be sure that the new EV will be a looker. It features slim DRLs on top and triangular LED elements on the bottom. The overall design will be striking and bold. The alloy wheels are silver and aerodynamic in nature which hints at it being an early concept.

We expect the EV to carry a lot of familiar design elements that we’ve come to see in other Tata cars. Furthermore, Tata’s final designs have always been close to the concept and we expect this to be no different. The new SUV could boast a range of more than 450 km and it will go up against the likes of the MG ZS EV.

TATA EV PORTFOLIO: A BRIEF RECAP

Tata’s EV range consists of the Tigor EV and the Nexon EV. Powering the Tigor EV is a 26 kWh battery pack and a Ziptron motor that churns out 74 bhp and 170 Nm torque. The ARAI-certified battery range is 306 km under standard testing conditions. The EV can zip from 0-100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds. The liquid cool high-density battery also gets an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Impact-Resistant Battery Pack casing of Tigor EV complies with AIS – 048 standards for nail penetration at the cell level. Tata also mentioned that the Tigor EV gets better-balanced suspension to deliver sharper driving dynamics. the Tata Nexon EV comes equipped with a 30.2 kWh battery that powers the electric motor, which is capable of producing 126bhp of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque. This electric motor helps the Nexon, to achieve a 0-100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds.

Lastly, the Nexon EV also comes with an ARAI-certified full-charge range of up to 312 kilometers. With a standard 15A, AC charger, the Nexon will take up to 8 hours to charge the battery from 20% to 100%.