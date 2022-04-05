Kia Seltos MY22 To Get Host Of Updates Including Diesel IMT!

It is no secret that the facelifted Kia Seltos will be hitting our shores soon this year. However, Kia has planned to update the Seltos for MY22 before the facelift is here. Though Kia hasn’t made any official announcement yet, dealers have received the information about the updated Seltos. The MY22 Seltos gets some meaningful safety feature additions, more powertrain options across variants, new colors, and the option of a diesel IMT. Let’s take a look at the changes:

What’s new?

Firstly, the entire Seltos range will be updated with standard safety features across all variants. The Seltos will now come with rear disc brakes as standard. Other standard safety features include high line TPMS, ESC, VSM, HAC, and side airbags. Curtain airbags will be standard from the HTX+ variant onwards. The mid-spec HTK+ variant saw the deletion of the 1.5-liter diesel automatic option last year. Following this, the HTX variant will get the 1.5-liter diesel automatic option which is one step above the HTK+.

The HTX Diesel AT and HTX IVT will get paddle shifters, selectable drive modes, and traction modes as well. Another change will be the Seltos logo and Kia Connect logo being updated to a newer design. The auto-dimming IRVM will also get a new design with updated Kia Connect and other buttons. Lastly, the HTE and HTK will come with new wheel covers for the steel wheels. The current Silver and Blue colors will be replaced by two new shades called Sparkling Silver and Intelligency Blue which are borrowed from the recently launched Carens. The MY22 Seltos will also see the addition of a diesel IMT powertrain combo which is a first for any car in India.

Like the petrol IMT variant, the diesel IMT will be available only in the HTK+ variant. For reference, the diesel IMT will come powered by a 1.5-liter diesel engine that produces 115 hp and 250 nm of torque. The IMT gearbox will be a 6-speed unit. Though Kia hasn’t officially announced the prices, the Diesel IMT variant is set to be priced at ₹13.99 lakh according to dealers. Expect the Seltos to get a price hike across the variants considering the additions that it gets.