Kia Sonet MY22 With More Safety Features To Launch Soon!

Kia’s smallest offering, the Sonet, is set to receive some updates for the year 2022. Just like the MY22 Seltos, the MY22 Sonet will see feature additions and meaningful additions in terms of safety. Though Kia hasn’t officially announced the update yet, dealers have already started accepting bookings for the same. We expect the Sonet MY22 to be priced at a premium over the current model. Let’s take a look at the changes.

What’s new?

Firstly, the entire Sonet range will be updated with standard safety features across all variants. Standard safety features will include high line TPMS and side airbags. Curtain airbags will be standard from the HTX+ variant onwards. The mid-spec HTK+ variant in the IMT avatar will now come with electronic aids such as ESC, VSM, HAC, and BA. The base HTE variant will now come with semi-leatherette seats. The popular HTX and HTX Anniversary edition variants will now come with a 4.2-inch MID which was previously found in the higher variants.

Lastly, all variants will now come with back seat folding knobs for added convenience. Another change will be the Sonet logo and Kia Connect logo being updated to a newer design. The auto-dimming IRVM will also get a new design with updated Kia Connect and other buttons. The current Silver and Blue colors will be replaced by two new shades called Sparkling Silver and Intelligency Blue which are borrowed from the recently launched Carens.

Kia Sonet: a quick recap

The Sonet also offers several features like ventilated front seats, auto headlamps, front and rear USB charging port, remote engine start on smart key, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVM, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear A/C vents, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, steering mounted audio controls and a rearview camera.

Engine options include a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol motor which churns out 82bhp/114Nm. There is also a 1.0-liter turbo petrol mill on offer which churns out 118bhp/172Nm. The 1.5-liter diesel will also be part of the Sonet’s powertrain options and it churns out 99bhp/240Nm. Transmission duties are carried out by a wide range of options which include a 5-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic, a 7-speed DCT as well as a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) like in the Venue.