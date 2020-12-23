Tata Ultra T.7 Truck Unveiled

Tata Motors has introduced the Tata Ultra T.7 – the most advanced Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), designed specifically for urban transportation, with its all-new sleek Ultra cabin. Tata is known for making amazing commercial vehicles and with this introduction, Tata seems to have added another shot to its already long and powerful list.

More details

The cabin of the Ultra T.7 has been engineered for a sleeker version to offer good comfort and agility with its optimum dimensions of 1900mm wide cabin to reduce the turnaround time. The reduced turnaround time ensures higher earning potential for the truck owners and brings more efficiencies in the logistics sector for profitability.

The Ultra T.7 range comes with a modular platform with variants of various deck lengths and in 4-tyre and 6-tyre combinations to suit a wide range of applications. The Ultra T.7 is powered by the technologically-advanced 4SPCR engine, with an impressive 100hp of power and 300Nm of torque from 1,200 to 2,200rpm. It has underpinnings of a strong modular chassis design for better durability and radial tubeless tyres, offering increased fuel economy. In addition, the Tata Ultra T.7 is designed keeping in mind Tata Motors’ ‘Power of 6’ philosophy, which promises good fleet profitability, vehicle performance, driving comfort, convenience and connectivity, along with safety – all with a lower total cost of operations (TCO). This has been validated with extensive real-world and pilot testing, across various challenging terrains and conditions. Tata Motors as of now is the only Indian commercial vehicle manufacturer offering the power of choice of three unique and distinct cabin options to its I&LCV customers – Ultra, SFC and LPT range of trucks.

Equipped with a crash-tested cabin and powerful air-brakes for enhanced safety, adjustable seating positions, tilt-and-telescopic power steering and a dash-mounted gear shifter for comfort, the Ultra T.7 combines good styling with comfort, providing lower NVH levels and a better driving experience. It comes with standard fitment of a music system, USB fast charging port, ample storage space and Tata Motors’ next-gen connected vehicle solution that enables fleet management, the Fleet Edge. It features clear-lens headlamps and LED tail-lamps that improve visibility at night.

Official statement

Commenting on the occasion, Mr V Seethapathi, Vice President, ILCV Product Line, Tata Motors said, “With the introduction of the latest Ultra T.7, Tata Motors furthers its commitment to scale new heights of innovative automotive manufacturing to provide a variety of products for diverse applications at minimum operating costs. The Ultra T.7, with its pioneering and award-winning design, possesses the ability to bring the best of both worlds – comfort and agility – while aiming to offer the highest profitability for its owners. With the industry best operating economics, superior fuel efficiency and power, longer tyre life, it makes the best product in the category.”