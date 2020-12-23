Volkswagen Taigun Promo Video Out Ahead of Launch

Rather than teasing, we should say Volkswagen gave us a peep into what the Volkswagen Taigun is all about. Volkswagen recently released a teaser-trailer about the Taigun and what the name actually means. The Volkswagen Taigun is a highly anticipated launch in India and VW has been teasing it for a while. What we do know for sure is that the Volkswagen Taigun is coming our way in 2021.

Volkswagen launched its Tiguan all-space 7-seater earlier this year alongside the Volkswagen T-Roc. With a couple of premium SUV launches, VW was eager to step up its SUV game and hence the 2 launches.

Now, to take it a notch further, VW will follow suit by introducing the Taigun next year. Although, it seems that the Skoda Vision IN will reach the showrooms prior to the Taigun and then the Taigun will follow suit. Nevertheless, it’s all VW group at the end of the day.

Volkwagen Taigun – A Brief overview

With the Skoda Vision IN and the Volkswagen Taigun, VW group is all set to swing in its India 2.0 strategy. As we covered earlier, the Taigun will be based on Volkswagen’s heavily localised MQB-A0-IN platform which will also underpin the Skoda Vision IN SUV. The Volkswagen Taigun was first seen at the Auto Expo in 2020. Talking about the Taigun, it features a very classic flowing VW design, well decorated by the LED headlamps and DRLs and the connected taillights. On the inside, expect to witness goodies like connected car technology, ambient lighting, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBS rear parking aid are a given.

In terms of the mechanicals, the Taigun will draw power from a choice of 2 turbo-petrol engine. Firstly, a 1.0L, 3cyl turbo-petrol TSI engine that will deliver 110PS of peak power and 175Nm of peak torque which also does duties on the polo, rapid and the Vento, and will be mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter unit. Secondly, a 1.5L, 4cyl TSI turbo petrol engine which puts out 150PS of peak power and 250Nm of peak torque, which also sits under the hood of the T-Roc. This could be mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox as standard.

Upon launch, it will compete with the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and the MG Hector.