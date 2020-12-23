BMW Motorrad India Announces its Two-day Racetrack Experience for its Owners at just INR 10,000

There’s no better feeling than unleashing all the horses of your motorcycle out on a racetrack. People who have ridden on one, find the experience as close to Nirvana. The pandemic made sure that motorcyclists stay away from racetracks for quite some time but now, the racing action seem to be gaining traction again. If you own a BMW motorcycle, this story is going to put a bright smile on your face. In association with ISBKracing, BMW Motorrad India has announced that it is going to host a two-day track event on February 13-14, 2021 at Kari Racetrack, Coimbatore.

More details

Manufacturer based track days are just the best and one should always look out for them as they come with comparatively affordable cost.

Take this BMW trackday for instance where the folks over at BMW Motorrad India are offering the track experience in just INR 10,000! That’s a steal when you factor in other benefits as well. The package will not only cover the experience of riding on a racetrack but there will be certified trainers at hand to offer Level 1 and Level 2 training. However, the only restriction this package has is of the models which are eligible of becoming a part of it. BMW Motorrad India mentioned it in its social media post that only selected models are eligible to become a part of it. The list includes – BMW S1000R, S1000RR, S1000 XR, F900 XR, F900 R and the G 310 R.

We are expecting to see a lot of BMW G 310 R owners opting for it because when we take a look at BMW Motorrad India’s lineup, the G 310 R comes out as the most affordable offering of the lot. Talking about the racetrack, the Kari Motor Speedway is one of the three major racing circuits in India. The folks over at the racetrack utilized the time they had at hand during the pandemic to give it a new layout and fresh tarmac. The new coat was a much-needed maintenance job the circuit required as the old surface had deteriorated quite a lot. So much so, some racers would mark a dent or a fault line in the surface as a reference point. But with a new layout and reportedly, new tarmac as well, motorcyclists are in for an amazing ride at the Kari Motor Speedway.