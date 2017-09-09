Home News Tata Tigor XM Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 4.99 Lakh
Tata Tigor XM Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 4.99 Lakh

Tata Tigor XM Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 4.99 Lakh

By Aditya NadkarniSeptember 9, 2017

Tata Motors has launched a new variant for its compact sedan, the Tigor, known as the Tigor XM. The Tigor XM has been launched in India with a price tag of INR 4.99 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the petrol variant.

September 9, 2017-Tata-Tigor-XM-1-600x550.jpg

The Tata Tigor XM variant comes equipped with features including a Harman sourced infotainment system, manual central locking with key, power windows for front and rear, speed dependent auto door locks, follow me home lamps, LED fuel gauge, full fabric seat upholstery, interior lamps with theatre dimming and full wheel covers.

The Tigor XM will be available in both, petrol and diesel trims with a manual transmission. The new variant will be available across all Tata Motors authorized dealerships, starting September 15, 2017, in a phased manner.

September 9, 2017-Tata-Tigor-XM-2-600x440.jpg

Speaking on the Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, PVBU, Tata Motors, said that they are constantly working towards filling in spaces in each segment and the Tigor XM is their response to this growing segment. As per their turnaround strategy, they are working with a renewed focus and energy to improve their market share and bring products faster to the market.

Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google
Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

2018 Harley Davidson Softail Lineup - Image Gallery

India’s First Lamborghini Huracan Performante - Image Gallery

Renault CAPTUR Crossover - Image Gallery

Yamaha VR3M - Image Gallery