Tata Tigor XM Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 4.99 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched a new variant for its compact sedan, the Tigor, known as the Tigor XM. The Tigor XM has been launched in India with a price tag of INR 4.99 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the petrol variant.

The Tata Tigor XM variant comes equipped with features including a Harman sourced infotainment system, manual central locking with key, power windows for front and rear, speed dependent auto door locks, follow me home lamps, LED fuel gauge, full fabric seat upholstery, interior lamps with theatre dimming and full wheel covers.

The Tigor XM will be available in both, petrol and diesel trims with a manual transmission. The new variant will be available across all Tata Motors authorized dealerships, starting September 15, 2017, in a phased manner.

Speaking on the Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, PVBU, Tata Motors, said that they are constantly working towards filling in spaces in each segment and the Tigor XM is their response to this growing segment. As per their turnaround strategy, they are working with a renewed focus and energy to improve their market share and bring products faster to the market.