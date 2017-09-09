Tata’s new premium hatchback rivalling the Baleno and i20 to enter production in 2019

With their latest, the Nexon, all set for launch on September 21st, Tata Motors is said to be working in the background to launch a premium hatchback by 2019. It will also be the first product to be based on their all-new Advanced Modular Platform. Codenamed as X451, the premium hatchback will rival the likes of the Hyundai i20 and the Maruti Baleno.

The new AMP platform is similar to VW’s MQB base, where on the former, 15 individual modules can be put together to form a complete car. The architecture’s flexible modules will allow generous room for it to be tailored and deployed as a base for different models. According to Tata, the new platform will facilitate higher parts sharing, which will leave other key components like the drive axles, engines, and HVAC modules among others to contribute towards 70% of the vehicle’s cost. While the X451 premium hatchback will be the first to be underpinned by the AMP platform, Tata also has plans to roll out a City/Verna/Ciaz rivalling sedan, an MPV, and a new SUV, all sharing the same architecture.

The manufacturer has also confirmed that it will launch two new SUVs – a five-seater and a seven-seater, in the financial year 2018-2019. Both these SUVs will be based on the Land Rover L550 platform, which is also the base for the Discovery Sport. And although structural bits will be shared, both products will be very different in terms of look and feel. The 5-seater SUV will challenge the likes of the Creta, the upcoming Renault Kaptur and will be priced accordingly. The 7-seater, on the other hand, will go up against more premium competition like the Jeep Compass among others, with the advantage of two additional seats. Under the hood of both these products, Tata Motors will employ Fiat’s 2.0-litre Multijet II engine, which also propels the Jeep Compass currently and is manufactured at Tata-FCA’s joint venture facility at Ranjangaon, near Pune.

Source: Autocar