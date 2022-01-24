Tata Tigor CNG: Should You Pick It Over The Hyundai Aura CNG?

The Tata iCNG twins; Tiago and Tigor have made quite the noise in their respective segments. There is no doubt is the fact that both cars offer good white paper specs and features that were never seen in CNGs before. But how they perform in the real world also depends on their rivals. While the Tiago CNG has many competitors like the new Celerio, WaganR, and Santro; Tigor on the other hand has only one similarly priced competitor; Hyundai Aura CNG. So today, we bring to you a battle between the two CNG-powered sedans.

Price

Variants Price Hyundai Aura CNG S 1.2 CNG Petrol ₹8.80 Lakh Tigor iCNG XZ ₹7.69 Lakh XZ+ (ST) ₹8.29 Lakh XZ+(DT) ₹8.41 Lakh

Dimensions

Tata Tigor Hyundai Aura Length 3993mm 3995mm Width 1677mm 1680mm Height 1532mm 1520mm Wheelbase 2450mm 2450mm

Both cars are almost identical in dimensions. But the Tigor is slightly taller, which will give a better headroom for the rear passengers. Besides that, the wheelbase is the same at 2450mm, thus, both cars should have comparable space inside the cabin.

Performance and Safety

Hyundai Aura CNG is powered by a 1.2L Kappa Dual VTVT Bi-Fuel engine, which puts out 69PS of power and 95.2Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-Speed manual transmission. In terms of active safety, the car is equipped with ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, and speed alert. It also gets dual airbags.

Tigor is also powered by a similar 1.2L Revotron Bi-fuel engine which puts out 73.4PS of power and 95Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-Speed manual transmission. In terms of active safety, the car is equipped with ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, and speed alert. As can be seen, the Tigor is slightly more powerful than the Aura with a couple of more horses.

In terms of features and technology, the Tigor takes a big leap as the top-spec version of the car offers, Rain sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, a dual-tone color finish (Magnetic red body with the roof and ORVMs covered in black), a digital instrument cluster, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman. Hyundai Aura lacks behind in this field.