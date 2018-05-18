Tata Tigor Accessories and Prices Explained In Video

Plan to accessorize your Tata Tigor? The best way to do that would be to check out the complete list of accessories that are available straight from the showroom. You can browse through all the available accessories from the comfort of your home courtesy the well designed websites but if you were curious to know how would a car look like with the accessories without the photo editing wizardry, check out the YouTube video posted by Ujjwal Saxena.

The video takes us through all the optional exterior and interior accessories that are offered by Tata Motors straight from the showroom, along with the prices to help you understand what all optional enhancements that you can add to your prizes possession which, in this case is a Tigor compact sedan. Please note that the prices may vary marginally in different showrooms. Check out the video below:

Most of the accessories mentioned in the video could even be added to the Tiago but you don’t have to stress your imagination as the YouTuber has uploaded a separate video for the hatchback. Check out all the accessories that are available for the Tata Tiago through the video below:

Mechanically, the specifications of the Tata Tiago and the Tigor are identical. Both the model are available with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol — capable of producing 85 PS at 6000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 3500 rpm — and 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel — tuned for 70 PS at 4000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque between 1800-3000 rpm — engines. Transmission duties are handled by a five speed manual unit as standard on both the models while an AMT gearbox is available as an option on the petrol variants.