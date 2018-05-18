VIDEO: New Toyota Yaris Scores 5 Stars In ASEAN NCAP Safety Rating

Earlier today, Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) launched the all new Yaris sedan in India, with prices starting at INR 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Now, it is learnt that the new 2018 Toyota Yaris has scored a full 5 star rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash test.

For Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), the Yaris scored 32.19 points out of 36 points. Similarly, the Yaris scored 39.11 points out of 49 points in the Child Occupant Protection (COP). Under the safety Assist parameters, the Yaris sedan scored 11 points out of 18 points. These points resulted in an overall score of 79.93 points, thus helping the Yaris to score a maximum five star rating in the crash safety tests.

Also read: Toyota Yaris Review : Images, Features, Tech Specs, Mileage and All You Need to Know

Safety wise, the 2018 Toyota Yaris comes equipped with features such as 7 airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist as standard across the variant line-up. The top-end variant of the Yaris receives additional safety features such as speed sensing auto door lock, impact sensing auto door unlock, disc brakes on all four corners, front and rear parking sensors, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC).

In India, the Toyota Yaris sedan is offered exclusively with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is capable of producing a maximum power output of 106 hp while the peak torque is rated at 140 Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a six speed manual unit as standard while a seven speed CVT unit is available as an option starting from the base variant.