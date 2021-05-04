Tata Tiago Yellow Shade Discontinued?

The Tata Tiago is one of the most popular hatchbacks in its class and rightly so! It looks the part, boasts of decent features and its safety is one of the major USPs It has been said time and again that Tata might deploy a turbo-petrol mill in the Tiago to give it more oomph. That might take some more time but now, it seems like Tata Motors has finally discontinued the yellow shade from the Tiago lineup.

More details

The car is listed on the official website with five colour schemes – Flame Red, Pure Silver, Arizona Blue, Pearlescent White, and Daytona Grey.

The company had introduced a new Arizona Blue colour in the first week of March 2021 as a replacement to the Tectonic Blue that was previously discontinued. Tata Motors may have pulled the plug on Victory Yellow due to low sales but we are yet to receive an official statement from Tata regarding this matter.

On the performance front, the Tiago 2020 sports a more confident, mature design, and is now available in both manual and AMT options, it also comes equipped with the company’s new Revotron 1.2 Litre BS6 petrol engine, which cranks out 86PS of peak power and 117 Nm of peak torque. The Tiago is offered with either a 5-speed stick or an AMT gearbox with manual mode.

In terms of features, the top-spec, fully-loaded variant comes with a touch-screen infotainment system with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, a Fully Digital Instrument Cluster, push-button start Stop and Auto AC. The cars also offer dual-path suspension, dual airbags, a flat-bottom wheel, new fabric upholstery, steering mounted controls, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. The Tiago comes equipped with some segment-first safety features such as Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Corner Stability Control (CSC) & electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), rear parking assist etc.

In January, Tata Motors had launched the Tiago limited edition. Built on the XT variant, the Tiago Limited Edition is available in manual transmission, with three single-tone colours – Flame Red, Pearlescent White & Daytona Grey. To set it apart from the rest of the variants, Tata Motors has deployed new 14-inch Bold Black Alloy Wheels which make the Tiago look sportier than before. Another major feature that has been added to the limited edition is a 5-inch Touchscreen Infotainment by Harman, consisting of New 3D Navigation through Navimaps, Reverse Parking Sensor with Display, Voice Command Recognition and Image & Video Playback.