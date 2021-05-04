Could This Be The Rebadged Benelli TNT300?

Benelli’s designers and engineers deserve a raise. A steep raise. For the past one year, they have been hard at work. The reason why we see Benelli’s completely overhauled lineup. The latest motorcycle to go under the knife is the QJ350-13. The name shouldn’t confuse you but if it still does, it is the same motorcycle that could be rebadged to TNT300 when it goes on sale in other markets, ours included. To make things clearer, it is the same motorcycle that was to be used as a base motorcycle to carve out Harley’s 300cc cruiser.

More details

One good look at the QJ Chase 350 and you would remember a certain Italian naked streetfighter which rhymes with Schrutale.

Despite their Italian roots, the QJ Chase 350 is nothing close to the MV Agusta Brutale, as you would expect. The QJ Chase 350 is powered by the same 353cc parallel-twin engine, developing 36.7PS at 9,000rpm and 31Nm at 7,000rpm as seen on the QJ350. That’s around 2PS less than the BS4 Benelli TNT 300 that was on sale in India. To mark the update, the company has redesigned the front end including headlamp unit and the flyscreen.

Other visual highlights include bright fluorescent green coloured trellis frame and a sleek tail which looks smoking hot. As far as its visual appearance goes, the QJ Chase 350 deserves full marks. The USD fork, monoshock, and the braking setup remain unchanged. However, QJ Motor has updated the bike with a set of Y-spoke alloys that give it a more modern look.

What should we expect?

Benelli India’s current lineup includes TRK 502, TRK 502X, Leoncino 500 and Imperiale 400. We are currently missing out on its thoroughly updated motorcycles like the TNT600i and the one featured here. If reports are to be believed, Benell’s arch-rival CFMoto is gearing up to expand its India portfolio in this BS6 era.

It would be wise for Benelli India to chalk out its future plans to counter CFMoto’s assault and the QJ Chase 350 could turn out to be the ultimate weapon in this battle. In its latest iteration, it has got the looks, performance and features to make its rival camp lose a good night’s sleep.