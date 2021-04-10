Marc Marquez Announces His Return To MotoGP!

MotoGP’s 2021 season has started with two bangers of races. By the looks of it, the ongoing season is going to be no less than a riot. The 2020 MotoGP season had a lot of things to discuss about. The whole season saw many new faces gunning ahead of some very familiar names. Unlike every other season, the year 2020 saw satellite teams shining as well. While the complete season was action-packed right from the beginning to the end of it, we surely missed Marc Marquez. The Spanish racer had to sit out of the 2021 season openers as well but now, it is official that Marc Marquez is going to make a comeback in the Portuguese GP.

More details

Doctors have finally given the go-ahead for eight-time world champion Marc Marquez to make a MotoGP return, for the first time since last July, following his latest medical check.

Official statement

In the review carried out on Marc Marquez by the Hospital Ruber Internacional medical team, four months after surgery, led by Doctors Samuel Antuña and Ignacio Roger de Oña, and made up of Doctors De Miguel, Ibarzabal and García Villanueva, for an infected pseudoarthrosis of the right humerus, a very satisfactory clinical condition was found, with evident progress in the bone consolidation process. In the current situation, Marquez can return to competition, assuming the reasonable risk implicit in his sporting activity.

Although the official statement made no mention of next weekend’s Portimao round, on social media Marquez made clear he will be on track for round three of the season. “They have been 9 difficult months, with moments of uncertainties and ups and downs, and now, finally, I will be able to enjoy my passion again! See you next week in Portimao!!” The rider said.

After suffering from a big injury post a massive accident in the inaugural round of the 2020 MotoGP season, Marc Marquez attempted a dramatic comeback for the next race. However, little did he know back then that the wear and tear inside his arm would keep him away for the entire season. He had to undergo multiple surgeries last year.