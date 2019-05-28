Limited Edition CB Shine Has Been Launched At INR 60,758 (ex-showroom, Mumbai)

Yesterday, Honda launched a new Limited Edition version of its best-selling motorcycle, the CB Shine. The limited edition gets a more premium style with appealing value addition of new body graphics, a dynamic coloured grab rail, a modern side cowl and a bold dual tone tank with stunning decals to add a refreshing charm to the classy motorcycle. The bike will now be available in 2 dual-tone colour options: Red and Silver. The prices for the limited edition CB Shine start from INR 60,758 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

The limited edition gets a head-turning graphics scheme on the rear cowl along with an attractive chrome garnish on the visor. A new dynamic coloured grab rail and soft seat provide a safe and comfortable ride on all type of roads, while the long seat provides an upright sitting posture. It also gets a seal chain which is durable and increases the chain life. The Combi-braking technology ensures a shorter braking distance with more stability, while the equalizer, unique to Honda, ensures you get perfect balance while braking hard. The 125CC HET engine is also equipped with the superior Optimax Honda eco-technology (HET). The new stunning graphics on the tank give the bike a bold look. The special edition is also available with two new paint schemes: Black with Imperial Red Metallic and Black with Spear Silver Metallic.

The motorcycle continues to be offered with the same 124.73cc air-cooled engine with a 4-speed gearbox. The engine puts out 10.16 PS at 7,500rpm and 10.30Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. The motorcycle is also equipped with basic features such as self-start and tubeless tyres. The CB Shine is also the only 125cc motorcycle brand to be in the Top 4 selling motorcycles of the country. The Shine series has made Honda the market leader in the 125cc motorcycle segment, with a 51% market share. The company recently registered a 10% growth against 2% dip in the segment. Honda’s CB Shine motorcycle series has now crossed the 70 lakh customer base mark.

Also Read: Limited Edition Activa 5G Has Been Launched At INR 56,655 (ex-showroom, Mumbai)

On this special occasion, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “Customer conviction has made Honda India’s Most trusted 2Wheeler brand. Celebrating the legacy of India’s Top Selling models – Activa & CB Shine in their respective segments, Honda is now taking the excitement to another level. We are pleased to announce a double surprise for our customers with the launch of premium style Limited Edition Activa 5G & CB Shine.”