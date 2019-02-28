Tata Teases the Side Profile of the Upcoming Altroz Hatchback

Tata‘s upcoming premium hatchback, the Altroz and its series of teasers continue. In the latest video uploaded by the Indian manufacturer, we get a glimpse of the side profile of this new Tata car. As we saw in the spy images of the car earlier, this new hatchback will get its rear door handle mounted on the C-pillar, giving the car a neat, coupé like appearance in the side profile. This is not the first time the Indian market will see this design, cars like the Chevrolet Beat and the latest Maruti Suzuki Swift have also adopted this design in the past and is well received by the audience.

Other design details of the car that could be seen in the spy shots are a very wide headlight assembly, very similar to what we saw in the concept 45X car. A wide air dam will help keep the engine cool while providing enough air to support the combustion process in the engine. The car will also get a sporty, 4-spoke alloy wheel design which looks rather nice.

The Altroz will also come with a set of solid engine options to complement the sporty looks. Expect Tata to provide the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engines from the Nexon compact SUV. The petrol engine produces 110 PS and 170 Nm while the oil burner is good for 110 PS and 260 Nm in the compact SUV, which are great numbers to have in a hatchback. This will ensure that the Altroz feels as sporty as it looks.

To be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show next week, the Altroz would be parked up against the two other cars from the Tata stable. One of these cars would be an all-electric vehicle which would showcase the advancements done by Tata in the electronic vehicle segment, having already made the Tigor EV. The other car to share space with the Altroz would be the seven-seater version of the Harrier SUV, codenamed the H7X. We shall be bringing you all updates from this iconic motor show soon, stay tuned.