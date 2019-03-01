7-Seater Tata Harrier Could Feature Rotary Gear Selector And Electronic Parking Brake

Tata Motors is gearing up to roll the curtains off four new products at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show. In a few days’ time, the manufacturer will reveal the production-spec Tata Altroz (45X) hatchback, an electric version of the same car, perhaps a micro SUV and the 7-seater version of the Harrier SUV. Just like all other times, the carmaker has been fueling the excitement by teasing images which reveal some unique features of its upcoming products.

The latest in this series is this particular image with a rotary gear selector and an electronic parking brake. It appears to be a part of the H7X or the 7-seater Tata Harrier which should go on sale before the end of the year in India. A larger vehicle than the Harrier, which on its own is full of presence, the 7-seater variant will get a different tailgate, side steps for ease of ingress and egress, and an extended rear section to accommodate the additional seats. Bits like roof rails and certain other elements will also help visual differentiation. What will also be different is the name.

Inside, the image which has been teased, reveals a rotary gear selector which definitely does take inspiration from the JLR connection. Called the “The handshake”, in vehicles which flaunt the leaping cat logo, the gear selector rises up from the console in a very dramatic manner once the engine has been fired. We aren’t sure if the same will happen in the H7X too, but it does look the part. Alongside, the electronic parking brake switch gets overlapped by some chrome lines which pass by and the hazard light switch finds an unusual place to rest. This we believe is the area of the console between the front two seats.

Besides all this, the H7X or the 7-seater Harrier will also be powered by the 2.0-litre Kryotec engine which will be tuned to develop about 170 HP and 400 Nm of torque under the bonnet of this SUV. Paired with an automatic gearbox, this variant will address the needs of those who wanted a clutch-less Harrier and also one which had more seats. On the inside, we expect some changes in the upholstery and elsewhere too, where materials and finish should be richer than what we see inside the Harrier with 5 seats.