Has Hyundai Discontinued the Tucson in India? Here’s What Really Happened!

The Hyundai Tucson is no longer on sale in India,The SUV has been removed from Hyundai’s official website to further confirm that the production and sales have come to an end.
The Tucson was Hyundai’s most premium SUV in India, sitting above the Creta and Alcazar in the brand’s lineup. This fourth-generation model was launched in 2022 and stayed on sale for about three years.
Sales were initially decent, helped by the excitement around its global design and feature list. However, demand started dropping shortly thereafter. The numbers tell the story. In 2023, Hyundai sold close to 3,700 units of the Tucson. The following year, that number dropped by more than half. In 2025, only around 650 units have been sold so far. Across all its years in India, the SUV never crossed 4,000 sales in a single year.
The Tucson was offered with two engine options. A 2.0-litre petrol motor develops 156 PS and 192 Nm, while a 2.0-litre diesel makes 186 PS and 416 Nm. The diesel model was also offered with all-wheel drive and terrain modes such as Snow, Mud, and Sand. Both the engines came with automatic gearboxes as standard.
Inside, too, the Tucson was loaded with features: It has 10.25-inch screen touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, a Bose sound system and wireless phone charging. Safety was another strong suit – there were six airbags, electronic stability control, ADAS functions like lane keeping assist, forward collision avoidance and adaptive cruise control, and a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating.
Even with all this, the Tucson struggled. The main reason was its price. Starting at around Rs 27 lakh and going up to Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom), it was too close to luxury SUVs like the BMW X1 and Audi Q3 while its direct competitors were Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross, and Volkswagen Tiguan in India’s premium midsize SUV segment. Buyers looking for value went for the Creta, which offered much of the same for far less money.
Currently, there is no replacement planned. Instead, Hyundai is focusing on its high-volume sellers like the Venue, Exter and Creta, and a spate of future electric SUVs.
Though the Tucson may not have worked here in India, it showcased what Hyundai is capable of when it comes to design, technology, and comfort.