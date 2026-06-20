Aprilia Brings New Tribute Editions Of SR 125 And SR 175, Prices Start At Rs 1.17 Lakh

Not every special edition gets mechanical upgrades. Some simply bring a fresh look to an already popular product. That is exactly what Aprilia has done with the SR 125 and SR 175 Tribute Editions, which have now been launched in India with new styling and a slightly higher price tag.
The latest versions of both sporty scooters receive a camouflage-inspired paint scheme that gives them a more distinctive road presence while retaining the same performance package underneath.
Aprilia SR Tribute Edition Price
The new editions are positioned above the regular versions.
- SR 125 Tribute costs around Rs 3,000 more than the standard model
- SR 175 Tribute carries a premium of roughly Rs 2,000
- Available with the same equipment and engine specifications as before
New Camouflage Theme Added
The most noticeable change is the fresh colour treatment.
Aprilia has given both scooters a matte military green finish paired with contrasting yellow and red graphics across the body panels. The front apron and side sections receive the new camouflage-style design, making the scooters look quite different from the regular variants.
Other styling elements include:
- Matte green body finish
- Yellow and red graphic inserts
- Red pinstriping on the alloy wheels
- 14-inch wheels retained on both models
- Tribute Edition badging
A brown shade near the rear side panels further separates these editions from the standard scooters.
Engine Specifications Remain The Same
Under the bodywork, there are no changes.
The SR 125 continues with its 124cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. It develops 10.6 hp and 10.4 Nm of torque. The SR 175 remains powered by a larger 174cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor producing 13.2 hp and 14.1 Nm.
Engine Details
Existing Colour Options Continue
Apart from the newly introduced Tribute Edition, buyers can still choose from the regular colour schemes already available in the SR range.
The special edition simply adds another styling option for customers who want something more eye-catching without moving away from the proven SR package.