Tata Safari to Get Captain Seats in the Middle Row

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Safari on the 26th of January, 2021. And, it is leaving no stone unturned to tease and take the anticipation and excitement above the roof. Earlier, it had teased the look of the Safari’s front fascia, followed by the rear end peek. Now, continuing the trend, it has released a sneak peek into the cabin. From the image, it is clear that the Safari will get captain seats for the second row making it more of a 6-seater vehicle.

More details

But as perceived from this image, the third row might be best suited for kids of comparatively smaller adults. Unofficially, the bookings for the Safari have commenced.

The upholstery seems to be premium with presumably adjustable headrests. The top of the image is flanked “Lured By Luxury,” clearly undermining Tata’s intentions of Luring people in by the luxury of its flagship SUV. Earlier, as revealed by Tata, the front will have chrome grille with Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 style tri stars. The rear will be redesigned with a silveresque bumper and dual exhausts. It also gets a stepped-up roof and a quarter glass on the D-pillar.

Tata Motors initially showcased it as the Buzzard at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019 and subsequently named it Gravitas for the Indian Auto Expo. When its launch was announced quite some time ago, it was almost certain that it will officially be launched as the Gravitas until recently when it was announced that it will be called the Safari.

Mechanically, the Safari will be powered by the same 2.0L fiat sourced 4 cyl Kyrotec turbo diesel engine which puts out 170PS of peak power and 350Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox unit. It shares its platform and architecture with the Harrier but will be 63mm longer and 80mm taller than the Harrier to accommodate an extra row.

When it was revealed that the Gravitas would be launched as the Safari, many people were excited while many were sceptical. It should be offered in a 2WD avatar which could be FWD as standard but should carry a 4×4 or at least a 4WD version to do justice to the Safari branding and legacy.