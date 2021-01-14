Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 Spied With Massive Sunroof

2021 is going to be an exciting year for SUV fans and one of the biggest launch is going to be the next-gen Mahindra XUV500. It has been long since the Mahindra XUV500 received an updated but its huge popularity indicates that we are fond of it. The next-gen XUV500 is one of the most hotly anticipated cars right now and its regular appearance in the spy circles guarantees that it remains in the news. The overall silhouette of the car is already out in the open, accompanied by some interior details as well.

But this time around, the SUV has decided to flaunt its massive sunroof in its latest spy pictures.

Sunroof is one of the premium features which we Indians have grown rather fond of. So much so that even if our stock cars don’t come with it, we don’t shy away from opting for aftermarket solutions. Sticking your head out of the roof and feel one with the exterior elements is one of the best feelings ever and we are glad to report that the upcoming next-gen Mahindra XUV500 is going to sport a huge sunroof to appeal to its target audience.

The other set of spy pictures also reveal the other details of the XUV500. Although it is heavily draped in camouflage, all the body parts such as headlights, DRLs, alloys, beige interiors, tail lights and others appear to be in production-ready form. It will also get new alloy wheels, an integrated spoiler with a high mounted stop lamp, new L-shaped LED tail lights, rear washer and wiper, and a tail-gate mounted number plate recess. A few other notable highlights include roof rails and the flush-fitting door handles.

Previous spy shots revealed the dual-screen layout of the dashboard. The dashboard layout seems to be inspired from Mercedes. The spy shots revealed that one half of the touchscreen will be used for display of infotainment/access car settings or change them while the other half on the driver side, will display info like speed, gear engaged, fuel level, etc. Spy shots which were captured earlier also revealed revamped interior, flat-bottom steering wheel and rotary knobs on the centre console. Other portions of the dashboard can be seen covered in camouflage sheets.

Under the hood, Mahindra will be offering two engine options on the second-gen XUV500 right from the start. These would include an updated version of the mHawk diesel motor which will be dishing out more power and torque than the one which is on sale currently. Additionally, there will be a new mStallion petrol motor which will be on offer as well. The first half of 2021 will witness two new full-sized SUVs from the India car manufacturers in the form of new Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Gravitas.