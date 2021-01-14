This Modified KTM 390 Adventure Is All Game For Some Serious Trail Bashing!

The KTM 390 Adventure is the most feature-loaded ADV motorcycle available under INR 5 Lakh. It has found many takers, based on its electronics and the manic performance it has on offer. Although the stock bike itself is very capable, we have seen many tastefully modified examples of the 390 Adventure with increased off-road cred. This particular KTM 390 Adventure falls under the same category. Silent Biker KV, the owner of this particular ADV, recently uploaded a video, giving a walkaround of his 390 Adventure, listing out all the major changes.

More details

One of the major gripes that people have with the 390 Adventure is the absence of spoked wheels.

That has been taken care of in this modified KTM 390 Adventure as it boasts of spoked-wheels setup instead of cast alloy wheels found on the stock motorcycle. This not only accentuates its ADV look but will also prove to be very beneficial when the tarmac ends. The wheel are wrapped in dual-purpose tyres from Continental. Another prominent change is obviously, the eye-catching livery. The owner has gone with Red bull wrap from Wrap&Ride. Red Bull is associated with many major motorsport events around the world and that certainly helps in giving this modified 390 Adventure more purpose.

The owner has also installed windscreen adaptor installed. This has helped change the angle of the windscreen. It now has a steeper looking angle on it. Also seen is a sturdy looking crash guard flanked by auxiliary lamps.

KTM offers LED headlamp setup with the 390 Adventure, which does its job pretty well but extra illumination setup always comes in handy, especially when you are exploring some unknown trails and the sunlight seems to be bidding goodbye. Another noteworthy modification is the aftermarket GPR exhaust which, according to the owner, was previously handling the aural department in his Triumph Street Triple.

There is no word regarding any modification to the engine department. The 390 Adventure is packed with a set of first-in-class electronics like an ECU which controls a host of electronic aids like the lean-angle sensitive Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), cornering ABS, offroad ABS for better steering on low traction surfaces, and a quickshifter+ for smooth clutchless up and downshifting. The bike also gets KTM My Ride smartphone connectivity for calls, music and optional turn-by-turn navigation, all nicely displayed and relayed by the full-colour TFT display.