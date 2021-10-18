Home News Tata Punch Vs Nissan Magnite Vs Renault Kiger: Specs, Features And Prices Compared Tata Punch Vs Nissan Magnite Vs Renault Kiger: Specs, Features And Prices Compared October 18, 2021 | Team Motoroids Added in: News Tata Motors has finally launched the much-awaited Punch at ₹5.49 lakh and it surely seems promising! The Punch is more of a micro-SUV rather than a full-blown compact SUV and Tata has priced it accordingly as well. The primary competition from which the Punch will face major heat will be the Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger which also get the option of a naturally-aspirated engine like the Punch. Let’s see how the Punch fares against them: Price Tata Punch Nissan Magnite Renault Kiger Naturally-aspirated Petrol Manual ₹5.49 lakh-₹8.49 lakh ₹5.71 lakh – ₹7.85 lakh ₹5.64 lakh – ₹7.91 lakh Naturally-aspirated petrol AMT ₹6.99 lakh- ₹9.09 lakh N.A. ₹7.04 lakh – ₹8.41 lakh The Tata Punch undercuts its rivals when it comes to the base variants however its top-end variants are pricey. Do keep in mind that the prices mentioned are without the option pack which would make the Punch even more expensive than its rivals. Dimensions Tata Punch Nissan Magnite Renault Kiger Length 3827 mm 3994 mm 3991 mm Width 1742 mm 1758 mm 1750 mm Height 1615 mm 1572 mm 1600 mm Wheelbase 2445 mm 2500 mm 2500 mm Ground clearance 187 mm 205 mm 205 mm As mentioned before, the Punch is smaller when compared to other compact SUVs. The Kiger and Magnite are longer and wider than the Punch. However, the Punch is taller and its wheelbase isn’t much smaller when compared to the Magnite and Kiger. The Magnite and Kiger boast a 205mm ground clearance which is much more than the Punch. However, the Punch boasts of some class-leading SUV credentials such as an approach angle of 20.3 degrees, departure angle of 37.6 degrees, a ramp over angle of 22.2 degrees, and water wading depth of up to 370mm. Powertrain Tata Punch Nissan Magnite Renault Kiger Engine Naturally-aspirated 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Naturally-aspirated 1.0-litre 3-cylinder/ 1.0-litre 3-cylinder Turbo Naturally-aspirated 1.0-litre 3-cylinder/ 1.0-litre 3-cylinder Turbo Power 86 hp 72hp/100hp 72hp/100hp Torque 113nm 96 nm/160nm(MT), 152 nm(AT) 96 nm/160nm(MT), 152 nm(AT) Transmission 5-speed manual, AMT 5-speed manual/ 5-speed manual, CVT 5-speed manual, AMT/ 5-speed manual, CVT

The 1.2-litre 3-cylinder N.A. petrol engine of the Punch is much more powerful when compared to the naturally aspirated engine of the Kiger and the Magnite. The Kiger and Punch additionally get the option of an AMT. The Punch misses out on the option of a more powerful turbo-petrol powertrain which the Magnite and Kiger get.

Features

The Tata Punch comes loaded with features such as projector headlamps with LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start with keyless entry, automatic climate control, cooled glove box, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone compatibility, a reverse parking camera, a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, iRA connected car technology, selectable drive modes, cruise control, puddle lamps, and traction pro mode. Additionally, the Punch has been awarded 5 stars in the Global Ncap crash test. Safety features include ABS, EBD, CSC, brake sway control, dual airbags, and ISOFIX child mounts.

The Nissan Magnite comes with features such as LED bi-projector headlamps and LED DRLs, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, connected car tech, climate control, TPMS, cruise control, push-button start/stop and a digital instrument cluster, to name a few. The Magnite has been awarded 4 stars in the ASEAN crash test. Safety features include ABS, EBD, VDC, HLA, TCS and dual airbags.

The Renault Kiger gets features such as LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, reverse parking camera, push-button start/stop with keyless entry, 8-inch infotainment system with wireless smartphone compatibility, selectable drive modes, cooled glove box, automatic climate control with PM 2.5 filter and ambient lighting. In terms of safety features, it gets ABS, EBD, ISOFIX child mounts and four airbags.