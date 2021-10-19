Revolt Motors Steps Foot In Bengaluru

Revolt Motors is currently enjoying huge popularity because if we take a look at the Indian electric mobility scenario, there aren’t many manufacturers who are dishing out electric motorcycles. And when we talk about mainstream electric bikemakers, Revolt Motors is the only name that pops up. The company is currently working hard towards expanding its reach and has claimed that it will be entering 64 new cities in India, including Kolkata, Jaipur, Surat, Chandigarh, Lucknow and the National Capital Region by early 2022. In a similar wake, the company has announced the opening of the company’s first retail store in Bengaluru.

Official statement

Speaking on the announcement, Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Motors said, “We are delighted to open our first retail store in Bengaluru. Revolt Motors’ ride so far has been very rewarding and we are well-positioned to achieve bigger milestones in the coming years. Expanding our current sales network from 6 to 70 cities, comes on the heels of the overwhelming demand from our customers ever since we started rolling out our bikes and the encouraging response from the governments at the centre and states. Our new sales network will help us cater to this strong order bank across the country and further help us in the EV revolution. At Revolt Intellicorp, we are determined to provide better and safer e-mobility solutions to our customers”.

Bookings reopen

Moreover, the company has also announced that it is going to re-open the bookings for its flagship battery-powered motorcycle RV400 on October 21, 12 PM. If you are wondering, people in all the planned 70 cities in India will be able to book the RV 400 electric bike. Revolt will not only sell its electric motorcycles in these cities but will also come up with service touchpoints to support the after-sales needs of its customers.

RV400 specs

The RV400 is powered by a 3.24 KWh Lithium-Ion battery that generates 72V of power and comes with a maximum range of 150 kms on a single charge giving it a top speed of 85 km/hr. It pairs with the MyRevolt App which offers a host of features including Trip Monitor, Geo-Fencing, Locate your bike, Change Sounds from the 4 preset available, finds Switch Stations to swap the battery when running low and a host of other features.