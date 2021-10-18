QJ SRT600 Unveiled; Should Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Worry?

The middleweight ADV-tourer segment has been quite abuzz for the past few years. Primarily because of their raging popularity in developing countries like India and China. These middleweight ADVs serve as the perfect stepping stone for someone looking forward to upgrading their garage but don’t want to stretch their legs in owning a full-blown monstrous ADV-tourer. Chongqing Motor Expo is currently ongoing in China and the expo serves as the perfect ground for Chinese bikemakers to showcase their new products. One such interesting motorcycle that is worth talking about from the expo is the QJMotor SRT600.

The Chinese bikemaker hasn’t revealed any performance figures or the cycle parts it comes equipped with but the pictures are clear enough for us to paint our own imagination.

Looks

When it comes to looks, the SRT600 looks like a true-blue ADV, flaunting its sharp, extended beak and a tall windscreen. Its bulky bodywork also makes sure that it has great road presence. The design of the headlight looks inspired by the Tiger 900 range but for a change, it seems ‘inspired’ and not copied.

Not a hardcore off-roader

The SRT600 isn’t a hardcore off-roader and that can be sensed by looking at its 17-inch alloys that comes shod with road-biased Pirelli tyres. It also misses out on any bash protection. An Italian publication has claimed that with the panniers and the top box, the SRT600 tips the scale at around 233kg while it can attain a top speed of 190 KM/h.

Specs and features

Like we mentioned earlier, the company hasn’t revealed the performance figures but by the looks of it, it should retain the same 600cc, inline-four engine that we have witnessed on other 600cc bikes by QJMotor / Benelli. The 600cc naked bike puts down 82PS and 55Nm but it is quite possible that the company might have tinkered around with the engine mapping to match the engine tune with the character of the motorcycle. Other features of the SRT600 that can be clearly seen include a chunky USD fork, all-LED illumination and a TFT instrument cluster.

Although there isn’t any official word given out by the company, it could reach other international markets wearing Benelli’s badge and when it does, it could pose some serious threat to the Triumph Tiger Sport 660.