Tata Punch Launched At ₹5.49 Lakh!

Tata has finally launched the much-awaited Punch at ₹5.49 lakh. The Punch is based on Tata’s ALFA platform and it comes powered by a sole, naturally aspirated petrol engine with two transmission options. The Punch is available in 7 colour options and 4 variants. Let’s take a look at the prices and everything else that you need to know about the Punch. Prices Variant Manual AMT Pure ₹5.49 lakh N.A. Adventure ₹6.39 lakh ₹6.99 lakh Accomplished ₹7.29 lakh ₹7.89 lakh Creative ₹8.49 lakh ₹9.09 lakh

Customization packs

The Punch also gets additional customization packs for each variant. The Rhythm pack adds a floating 4-inch screen infotainment system with 4 speakers and steering mounted audio controls to the Pure variant whereas it adds a 7-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system with 2 tweeters, android auto, and apple car play, and a reverse camera for the Adventure variant. The Rythm pack costs ₹35,000 for both these variants. The Dazzle pack for the accomplished variant adds 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, and A-pillar black tape. The Dazzle variant will set you back by ₹45,000. Lastly, The IRA pack adds IRA connected car technology to the Creative variant. The IRA pack costs ₹30,000.

Exterior

The Tata Punch has a tall SUV stance with bold design lines all around the micro-SUV. It is based on the Alpha architecture and follows Tata’s Impact design language. It gets split DRLs and headlamps like the Harrier and the Safari and the humanity grille runs across the front of the car. To keep the SUV appeal going, it gets a large front bumper with the tri-arrow design for the air intake flanked by fog lamps on either side. The side profile has butch wheel arches with cladding that extends from the front to the rear bumper. The large 16-inch alloy wheels fill up the wheel arches fairly well. The taillights leave a comet-like trail extending to the sides. The illumination in the taillights comes from tri-arrow LEDs which look rather youthful. The boot-lid sculpting will remind you of the Tata Nexon and sits above a large bumper.

Interior

On the first look, it is clearly evident that the interiors have stayed true to the HBX concept just like the exteriors. It gets a dual-t0ne black and white dashboard. It gets rectangle A/C vents which gets blue surrounds. The steering wheel is a flat bottom unit that gets audio, telephone, and cruise control buttons.

The Punch borrows the semi-digital instrument cluster from the Altroz. The center stage is taken up by the Harman-developed touchscreen infotainment system which will be compatible with android auto and apple car play. The Tata Punch is loaded with features such as auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start with keyless entry, automatic climate control, cooled glove box, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone compatibility, a reverse parking camera, a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, iRA connected car technology, selectable drive modes, cruise control, puddle lamps, and traction pro mode.

Safety

The Punch scored an impressive 5 stars for adult occupant protection and 4 stars for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test. The Punch uses extensive high-strength steel throughout its chassis. Standard safety features include dual airbags, ABS, EBD, CSC, brake sway control, and ISOFIX child mounts.

Powertrain

The Tata Punch is powered by the same 1.2 L naturally aspirated Revotron petrol engine that powers the Altroz. Tuned for the Punch, the engine puts out 86 PS and 113 Nm torque. The engine can be paired to a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.