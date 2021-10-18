Revolt To Re-open Bookings For RV400 Soon; To Expand Its Retail Network In 64 Cities By 2022

If you have been planning to include the Revolt RV400 in your precious garage, we have got some news for you. Good, good news! Revolt is planning to extend its reach across the country. The electric bikemaker is currently retailing its motorcycles in only six Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. However, in a press statement released by the company, it has revealed that it is planning to extend the count to 70 cities, by early 2022.

Bookings to reopen soon

Moreover, the company has also announced that it is going to re-open the bookings for its flagship battery-powered motorcycle RV400 on October 21, 12 PM. If you are wondering, people in all the planned 70 cities in India will be able to book the RV 400 electric bike.

The company is planning to set foot in other major cities too, including the likes of Bangalore, Kolkata, Jaipur, Surat, Chandigarh, Lucknow, NCR, and more. Revolt will not only sell its electric motorcycles here but will also come up with service touchpoints to support the after-sales needs of its customers.

Specs

The RV400 is powered by a 3.24 KWh Lithium-Ion battery that generates 72V of power and comes with a maximum range of 150 kms on a single charge giving it a top speed of 85 km/hr. It pairs with the MyRevolt App which offers a host of features including Trip Monitor, Geo-Fencing, Locate your bike, Change Sounds from the 4 preset available, finds Switch Stations to swap the battery when running low and a host of other features.

The Revolt RV400 has a ground clearance of 215 mm and the portable battery can be fully charged (0-100%) in 4.5 hours consuming around 3 units of electricity either on-board if one has an electric socket on the ground floor/garage or can be easily taken out and charged at home through a 15 Ampere socket using the charger provided with the motorcycle.

New colour

To make its electric offering even more desirable than before, Revolt Motors recently also announced a new white paint option for its flagship electric motorcycle. With the new option, the RV 400 is now available in three paint schemes, including the stealthy-looking Cosmic Black.