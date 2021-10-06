Tata Punch Variants Explained

The Tata Punch seems to be a promising package from the Indian manufacturer. Tata has already opened up the bookings for the micro-SUV for ₹25,000/- online or any of the 1000+ Tata dealerships across 800 cities. The car is slated to be launched on 20th October. Let’s take a look at all the variants and option packs that the Punch has to offer:

Pure

The Pure variant gets features like dual airbags, ABS, EBD, CSC, RPAS, Brake sway control, ISOFIX provision, auto start/stop, front power windows, tilt steering, LED turn indicators, humanity chrome line, black outside door handles, body-colored bumpers, door, wheel arch and sill cladding. The Rhythm pack for Pure variant adds a floating 4-inch screen infotainment system with 4 speakers and steering mounted audio controls. The Pure comes only with a manual transmission

Adventure

The adventure variant adds a floating 4-inch screen infotainment system with 4 speakers and steering mounted audio controls, USB charging port, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear power windows, follow-me-home headlamps, manual-dimming IRVM, central remote locking with flip key, full wheel covers and body-coloured ORVM and door handles. The Rhythm pack adds a 7-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system with 2 tweeters, android auto and apple car play and a reverse camera. The Adventure variant comes with both AMT and manual transmission options.

Accomplished

The accomplished variant gets a 7-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system with 2 tweeters, android auto and apple car play and a reverse camera, LED taillamps, front fog lamps, 15-inch hyper style wheels, push-button start/stop, one-touch up/down for driver side window, cruise control, driver seat height adjustment and traction pro system for the AMT. The Dazzle pack for the accomplished variant adds 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED DRLs, projector headlamps and A-pillar black tape. The Accomplished variant comes with both AMT and manual transmission options.

Creative

The top-end creative variant gets features such as projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, roof rails, 7-inch instrument cluster, auto-headlamps, auto wipers, auto-folding ORVMs, automatic climate control, cooled glove box, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, puddle lamps, rear-seat centre armrest and leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob. The IRA pack adds IRA connected car technology to the Creative variant. The Creative variant comes with both AMT and manual transmission options.

Powertrain options

The Tata Punch will be powered by the same 1.2 L naturally aspirated Revotron petrol engine that powers the Altroz. Tuned for the Punch, the engine puts out 86 PS and 113 Nm torque. The engine can be paired to a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox