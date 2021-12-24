Tata Punch CNG To Launch In 2022

After years and years of environmental degradation, we humans have finally realized the importance of mother nature. We cannot overlook and take the environment for granted. It is time we started paying our dues to the environment. The automobile industry is one of the biggest polluters, has to be the first to curb its environmentally hazardous actions. The use of CNG-powered vehicles was one of the initiatives taken up by the industry to control pollution. Our homegrown brand Tata Motors also aims at releasing some CNG variants for its already existing models and reports suggest that the company’s newest arrival; Tata Punch will also get a factory-fitted CNG kit.

What to expect

In India, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are the only two companies that offer factory-fitted CNG kits in their passenger vehicles. Soon Tata will be the next big name in the CNG market. The brand is already testing the CNG variants of Tigor and Tiago, with their launches set to be in January 2022. More recently, a disguised Tata Punch was seen testing with the CNG variants of Tiago and Tigor, which makes us believe that the new SUV might soon get a factory-fitted CNG option.

The design and the engine will all be the same, and the only difference will be the fuel. We will continue to see the 1.2L Revotron engine which produced 86PS of power and 113Nm of torque when fed petrol. Being converted to CNG, the engine will produce less power and torque but will be a lot less harsh on the environment. Tata Punch CNG can catch a lot of attention in the CNG market as it will be the first compact SUV to run on clean fuel.

Moreover, the high petrol and diesel prices are only proving to be beneficial for the upcoming car. Although the initial cost of the vehicle will be more than its petrol counterpart, it shall be compensated thanks to the low cost of CNG. Tata Motors wanted to release a CNG variant for a lot more of its passenger vehicles, like the Nexon and Altroz, but the ongoing semiconductor shortage has limited the brand’s manufacturing capacity.