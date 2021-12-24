TVS Apache RTR 160 Vs RTR 165 RP: What’s The Difference?

TVS recently launched the Race Performance Version of Apache RTR 160 4V which is known as Apache RTR 165 Race Performance. The Apache RTR 165 Race Performance is the first product to be launched under the Race Performance series and will be limited to 200 units. The new Race Performance series comes as a special Christmas and New Year present to all enthusiasts, and will soon bring a complete lineup along with it. Let’s find out what’s the difference between the Race Performance version and the normal Apache RTR 4V:

Price

The Apache RTR 165 RP is priced at ₹1.45 Lakhs whereas the standard Apache 1604v is priced at ₹1.15 lakhs. With a difference of ₹30,000, the Apache 165 RP does offer a few notable changes over the standard one.

Engine

TVS Apache 160 4V draws power from a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine, churns out 17.63 PS of peak power @9250 and 14.73 Nm torque of peak torque @7250 with 3 riding modes like sports urban and rain. Whereas the Race Performance gets a 164.9 cc single-cylinder 4 valve engine that churns out 19.2 PS at 10,000rpm and 14.2 Nm torque at 8,750 rpm. All this power is achieved thanks to a new cylinder head that increases intake by 35 percent, 15 percent bigger valves, a revised bore stroke ratio of 1.37, and a new dome piston for a higher compression ratio.

Transmission

Both bikes are mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The Race Performance version of Apache gets a Race-Tuned slipper clutch, adjustable clutch, and brake levers while on the other hand, the Apache 160 4V gets a normal clutch for better road use.

Additional upgrades

Other features in the Race Performance version are a rear radial tire, brass coated drive chain and sprocket, and a 240mm rear disc. The design also gets some new elements like the TVS Racing Decals, Customised stickers, Red alloy wheels, and functional changes like a new headlamp assembly where the signature Front Position lamp (FPL) simultaneously functions with low and high beam operations. The RTR 160 4V does get red wheels but only in the special edition variant.

