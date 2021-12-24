Harley Davidson Teases New Upcoming Motorcycle

Harley Davidson is the most opulent of all motorcycles out there. The brand was founded in 1903, and today it produces some of the most powerful, luxurious, and expensive two-wheelers. As a company, Harley Davidson has been running for more than 100 years, and has seen the ups and downs of the market, and has even overcome the Great Depression. This year was not particularly good for the brand and it saw some major decline in sales. But in the later parts of the year, we saw the company working meticulously to bring out not only new motorcycles but new powertrains as well to bring sales back on track. But as it turns out, all this was only the groundwork for the year 2022.

What to expect

On Christmas Eve among the carols and holiday cheer, the brand has released a teaser for its upcoming global premier to be held on the 26th of January 2022. Harley Davidson has some big plans for the coming year, and the teaser has instilled an eagerness in all our hearts. The video was released on the official social media accounts of the brand, and it keeps the new bike well under wraps. All we can see is the company logo and the tagline “Further, Faster”. The bike could be an all-new model or a new version of the existing models. Right now, all we can do is speculate.

The tagline ‘Further, faster’ most certainly rings a bell. The word ‘Further’ indicates that this bike could be a cruiser style model, made to go the distance on the road. The teaser also showed the fuel tank of the bike with the latest Harley logo on it. The tank seems to be quite large and has a good fuel capacity. Now coming to the word ‘Faster’, Harley Davidson had come up with a new ‘Revolution Max 1250T’ powertrain which was first seen in Pan America. The recently launched Sportster S also got the same 1250cc V-Twin, liquid-cooled engine with DOHC and VVA this unit puts out 121HP of power and 125Nm of torque. It is possible that the same unit has now been tweaked to produce a few more horses. But once again these are all speculations for the new bike, and all we can do is wait till 26th January.

For regular updates, follow us on Instagram here.