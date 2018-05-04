Tata Nexon Now Available With Sunroof As An Official Accessory

Tata Motors launched the Nexon AMT variant in India yesterday, with prices starting at INR 9.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company also took the opportunity to announce the launch of an online car customisation platform for the compact SUV, known as the Imaginator.

A quick glance at the website and we have learnt that Tata Motors has now begun offering a sunroof as an accessory through the platform. The manual sunroof will be available for purchase at a cost of INR 16,053, excluding installation and labour. The best part about this feature it that since it is an official accessory, it can be installed on any trim level of the Nexon without having to worry about voiding the warranty.

Also read: Tata H5X SUV And 45X Premium Hatchback Launch Details Revealed

Apart from the sunroof, Tata Motors offers quite a few accessories as well as a few styling kits for the model, with prices starting at INR 30,610 for the Aero Lite kit, all the way up to INR 64,972 for the Active Pro kit. These styling kits and accessories, as we mentioned earlier, will be available for all variants beginning from the base XE variant to the top-end XZA+ variant.

The Tata Nexon is available with two engine options including a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine and a 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine. The petrol motor is capable of producing 110 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque while the diesel motor produces 110 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six speed manual unit which is available as standard while an AMT unit is available as an option.