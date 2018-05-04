Check Out The Latest Royal Enfield Helmet Collection

Apart from motorcycles, Royal Enfield also offers a wide range of apparel and accessories as a part of the Royal Enfield Gear Collection. With purpose-built riding wear and well-crafted leisurewear, which is a blend of protection, comfort, style and safety, Royal Enfield gear is aimed to enhance the motorcycling experience for weekend rides and leisure riding.

Royal Enfield helmets are made of light, durable materials. They are claimed to feature modern safety and comfort features, to comply with the regulated safety standards. Additionally, the helmets are customized to fit the consumer demands and improve it for the modern day. Here are some details of helmets which feature removable and washable inner pads to make summer rides rejoicing and clean. The helmets are available in:

Street Mono-type helmet

Street Base Stripe helmet

Pure Motorcycling helmet

Royal Enfield – Pure Motorcycling Helmet

Priced at INR 3,700, these helmets feature:

Single Unit ABS Shell: Heat moulded outer shell made from high grade ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene). Ergonomic shape. Aerodynamic design

EPS Internal Liner: Inner safety liner made from Expanded Polystyrene foam

Jaw Protector: EVA foam moulded internal jaw protector (Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate)

UV Treatment: UV treated outer shell for increased scratch resistance

Royal Enfield – Street Mono Stripe Helmet

Another helmet type includes Street mono stripe helmet. The Battle Green colour of the helmet is inspired by colour on the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Battle Green. The Street mono stripe helmet is available at INR 3,200.

The more premium helmet range includes the Street Nimbus Helmet and Street Pin Stripe Helmet. Priced at INR 7,000, the Street Nimbus Helmet features:

Classic full-face design helmet. (Fiberglass)

Lightweight fiberglass shell engineered to absorb and distribute impact over larger surface area to maximize protection. UV coated for scratch resistance

Multi-density Expanded Polystyrene Liner (EPS) that absorbs impact/shock by destructive decomposition

Fully removable and washable comfort liner for lasting freshness

Multiple adjustable intake ports and vented EPS for cooling and comfort

Removable chin curtain to minimize wind flow and noise

Toughened polycarbonate visor

Royal Enfield – Street Nimbus Helmet

The Street Pin Stripe Helmet, which is also available for INR 7,000, gets:

Outer shell – High grade ABS (Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene)

Expanded Polystyrene liner

EVA moulded jaw protector

Polycarbonate visor with twist mechanism

Adjustable nylon chin straps with micrometric lock system

Impact protection – shell made of high grade Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene that absorbs impact in the event of a fall and distributes it evenly over a larger surface area for reduced impact

Royal Enfield – Street Pin Stripe – Matt Black

The helmets are available across all the offline and online store and on RE’s website. You can opt from the following methods to buy your favourite Royal Enfield helmet: