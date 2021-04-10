Tata Nexon EV Breaches 4000 Unit Sales Milestone

Tata Motors is a big name in the homegrown automaker space and has over the recent years grown in popularity and that certainly has reflected in direct proportion in the number of sales Tata has recorded in the recent past. Tata’s portfolio includes the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon and the Harrier. Tata’s popularity can be gauged by the fact that Tata has managed to capture 3rd largest market share, after Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. Not only just ICE powered vehicles but Tata Motors is also spearheading the electric revolution in India.

More details

Tata’s electric SUV – the Nexon EV has become the highest-selling EV in India as of March 2021. In the EV segment, Tata Motors sold 4,219 units in FY21, a threefold increase over FY20.

The company also registered its highest ever monthly and quarterly sales of 705 EVs and 1,711 EVs in March 21 and Q4 FY21 respectively. Nexon EV alone crossed the milestone of 4,000 units, since its launch in January 2020. The company is also leading the personal EV segment with a market share of 71 percent (FY21).

Specs and performance

In terms of performance, the Tata Nexon EV comes equipped with a 30.2 kWh battery that powers the electric motor, which is capable of producing 126bhp of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque. This electric motor helps the Nexon, to achieve a 0-100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds. Lastly, the Nexon EV also comes with an ARAI-certified full-charge range of up to 312 kilometers. With a standard 15A, AC charger, the Nexon will take up to 8 hours to charge the battery from 20% to 100%. At the same time, its battery can be charged from 0% to 80% in 60 minutes with a fast charger.

In terms of features, the top-spec Tata Nexon XZ+ Lux variant gets features like- a sunroof, automatic headlamps, and wipers, leatherette seats, to name a few.

On the other hand, the base variant also comes with features like automatic climate control, push-button start, keyless entry, and two drive modes (Drive and Sport). Also, the mid-spec XZ+ variant gets an optional dual-tone color scheme, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rear camera, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Apart from this, the Nexon EV also gets the ZConnect connected car technology that offers 35 features.