Toyota Innova Receives A Limited-Edition Model In Indonesia

It won’t be wrong if we said that in recent years, Toyota Innova has turned out to be our country’s favourite people carrier. Mainly lauded for its reliability and comfort, the Innova has been churning out good sales number ever since it stepped foot on our shores. The MPV was first launched in India back in 2005 and hasn’t looked back ever since. It is not only popular in the country but in other international markets as well. To commemorate its 50th anniversary in Indonesia, the company has rolled out a limited-edition Innova.

It was unveiled by Toyota Astra Motor and the production run will see the manufacturing of only 50 units, denoting the automaker’s years of existence in the country.

Powertrain options

The limited-edition Innova will be offered in two variants: V Luxury and Venturer. The Toyota Kijang Innova Limited Edition is available with a 2.0-litre, DOHC petrol engine that makes 137hp/183Nm and a 2.4-litre diesel mill that generates 147hp/360Nm. Both the motors are linked to a 6-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. The former will power the V Luxury variant while the more powerful unit will perform duties in the Venturer trim.

Exterior changes

Coming down to the changes on the exterior front now, the limited-edition MPV will come draped in a shade of pearl white but the major highlight here is the golden accent which runs from the bonnet to the side panels. While the front fascia remains exactly the same, it does feature a different grille.

In the V Luxury trim, the grille is finished in chrome while the Venturer sees the use of a dark chrome coating. Also seen are the new specially designed six-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels in a dark grey shade.

Interior changes

Some changes are made inside the cabin as well which now comes wearing a more premium Noble Brown colour and a brownish wooden treatment on the dashboard. Apart from the finish, it also gets 50th anniversary badging on the carpet, tan-brown leatherette upholstery, a JBL sound system, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.

In Indonesia, the V Luxury model of the Toyota Kijang Innova Limited Edition carries a price-tag of IDR 404.5 million (roughly Rs. 20.7 lakh) while the Venturer variant is priced at IDR 482.7 million (approximately Rs. 24.72 lakh).