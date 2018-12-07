Tata Nexon Achieves Full ‘5 stars’ Adult Safety Rating From Global NCAP

Alongside all the buzz that surrounds the Harrier, it is another proud day for Tata Motors. The carmaker’s compact SUV, the Tata Nexon has established a new benchmark in terms of car safety in India. It has been awarded with a full 5-star adult safety rating by Global NCAP. After an evaluation of it’s structural integrity, overall safety, and tests for both front and side impacts, the combined evaluation by Global NCAP has resulted in a full 5-stars rating. This is also the highest adult occupant safety score of (16.06/17.00) amongst all the models tested across the Indian market. For Child occupant safety, the Nexon achieved an impressive 3-star rating. With this achievement, the Nexon is the first and only car in India to receive this rating.

How did the Tata Nexon achieve this feat? It is built upon an energy-absorbing body structure with high-strength steel construction and critical reinforcements. These bits effectively absorb the impact energy and provide a stable load-path for protecting the passenger compartment from deformation. For driver & passenger safety, the Nexon comes equipped with dual-frontal airbags and seatbelts with pre-tensioner, load-limiter & crash-locking tongue (CLT for driver occupant) which prevents the uncontrolled forward movement of the occupant and avoids injuries. The driver foot-well area is also reinforced with pedal blockers to prevent the feet injuries in the event of an unfortunate crash.

In addition to the structural integrity, the Nexon hosts a range of safety features such as ABS with EBD and corner stability control as standard offering, Child-safety door locks, Voice-based alerts, rear parking assistance and Front fog lamps with cornering assistance, which ensure an all-round safety while driving on the road. ISOFIX anchorage for child seat and front co-passenger seat belt reminder come as a standard offering. All the variants of Nexon comply with the Global NCAP safety results (5-star: Adult occupant safety | 3-star: Child occupant safety).

Prior to this feat, the Nexon had been awarded a 4-star rating by Global NCAP in Aug’18. Through quick engineering & technological improvements, it has surpassed its own benchmark and achieved the full 5-star rating within 3 months. With this ‘LEVEL NEX’ performance, the Nexon has once again set a new benchmark for safety in India.

Speaking about this new achievement by the Nexon, Mr. Mayank Pareek, President – PVBU, Tata Motors, said, “The Indian car-buyers are increasingly rating safety as one of the topmost parameters while making a car purchase. We are elated to receive the highest ever safety rating from Global NCAP, for the Nexon. The Global NCAP results are a reflection of our commitment towards keeping Safety as the first priority. With these test results, the Nexon becomes the first car in the country to achieve a full 5-star adult safety rating and emerges as India’s Safest Car, in terms of crash safety”.