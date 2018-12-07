Dealers Must Provide High-Security Number Plates as Standard from the First of April, 2019

A number plate is the most basic way to identify any vehicle on the road and can also be used to track the owner. This basic identification method also happens to be the most misused and abused item on a car and the government has been coming up with new ways to tackle this problem every now and then. With a new amendment in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules of 1989, it will be compulsory for dealers to provide new high-security number plates with every vehicle manufactured on and before the due date. Also to be included is a third registration mark.

These new high-security number plates have certain features which will make them very difficult to duplicate. These features include a chromium-based hologram, which has a blue Ashoka Chakra, which shall be hot stamped on the plate. A 10-digit permanent identification number (PIN) will be laser-branded into the bottom-left corner. Also, the hot-stamping film on the letters and numerals of the registration number will have ‘India’ inscribed on it. The third registration mark will be fitted on the bottom left corner of the windscreen. This sticker will showcase the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and engine and chassis numbers. To keep this number plate intact, it must be fitted with a minimum of two non-removable/non-reusable snap locks.

These number plates will carry a 15-year warranty and if they are to suffer any damage from any natural causes within that 15 year period the dealer will have to replace them. Existing owners can also obtain these high-security places by surrendering their existing plates and get them destroyed. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways believes that with the use of these high-security number plates, it will be easier to keep track of the vehicle and easier to trace a lost or stolen vehicle.