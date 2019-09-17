Tata Motors To Introduce What3Words Addressing System In Its Cars

Tata Motors has announced its partnership with a location technology provider, what3words. The carmaker will be the first manufacturer in India to bring what3words addressing system in its cars. This system will enable car-drivers to enter a 3-word address by voice or text input, and then navigate to the accurate address within 3 meters of the destination location. This is especially relevant in the Indian context, where addresses are non-standard and a complex network of roads make it difficult for last-mile navigation. This accurate & unique 3 word-addressing system will make the last-mile navigation simple, safe, hassle-free and less time-consuming for Indian customers.

The what3words system is available in 36 languages, including 5 Indian languages: Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi. The addition of these new native languages means that what3words will be making this technology more accessible for Indian consumers. With the what3words technology, a 3-word address can simply be entered into the car navigation system, manually or via speech recognition. To prevent errors, every 3-word address is unique, and similar addresses are located far apart to avoid confusion. Additionally, the intelligent AutoSuggest feature helps drivers to spot and correct their mistakes immediately and effortlessly redirects them to the accurate address. The latest version of what3words will be available in the upcoming products by Tata Motors in the future. Customers will be able to download the what3words application for free via iOS and Android platforms.

The varying regional address formats across the country, its oft unnamed streets and localities coupled with more often than not buildings with no numbers is a problem. To solve this real-world issue, what3words has taken the entire world, divided it into 3mx3m squares, and assigned each square a unique identifier – made of three random words. For example, Gateway of India can be found at ///holiday.surpises.design.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr Mayank Pareek, President – Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “Tata Motors is proud to be the first automaker in India to collaborate with what3words. With this collaboration, our customers will now be able to navigate to accurate 3-word addresses represented by what3words; offering a clear solution to a very visible problem related to the non-standard traditional address system. The three-word addressing will not only provide a more seamless navigation experience but will also increase efficiency with drivers not spending a lot of time locating their destinations and reaching the precise location (within 3m of space) with minimum hassle and effort. Globally, the what3words technology comes as a unique offering only in the premium car models, but customers can expect this groundbreaking technology to feature in our mainstream line-up of products very soon.”