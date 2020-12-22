Tata Motors to Hike Prices from January 1st

Tata Motors has announced that there will be a price increase across its commercial vehicle range, effective January 01, 2021. It has sort of become a standard now that manufacturers increase the price of their offerings during the start of every year. So probably the best time to get yourself a mobility solution during the month of December, when manufacturers roll out year-end benefits and try to lure in more and more customers.

More details

The steady rise in material and other input costs, impact of forex and transition to BS6 norms, have cumulatively escalated the cost of manufacturing vehicles.

The company had thus far been absorbing the addition in costs but with their steady rise in line with the market trend, it has become imperative to pass at least some portion of the cost increase to customers via appropriate price revisions. The price increase is expected across the portfolio of M&HCV, I&LCV, SCV & Buses. The actual change in price will depend on individual model, variant and fuel type. Tata Motors has claimed that it will continue to offer best in class value in each segment with low total cost of ownership and increasing profit potential for vehicle owners.

Tata Tigor Turbo spied

Tata is on a terrific run of form and has a flurry of launches lined up for the foreseeable future and most important and immediate of all, for 2021. Over recent years, Tata has indeed established itself as a safe, reliable and a proudly homegrown brand. And its sales figures are a solid testimony to that. One good product after another, Tata is indeed on a roll. We also now know that Tata is working on introducing the turbo petrol versions across its portfolio and hence we have witnessed the spy shots of the Tiago turbo petrol, the Nexon turbo petrol and the Tigor turbo petrol. Now, Motoroids in all exclusivity, recently witnessed another test mule of the Tata Tigor turbo petrol around the streets of Mumbai and Tata seems to be entering the turbo petrol market segment with a bang.

The turbo version of the Tigor is expected to feature a de-tuned version of the Nexon’s 1.2L turbo petrol engine, which in the Tigor is expected to produce around 100BHP and around 140Nm of peak power outputs.