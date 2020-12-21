Audi India Commences Bookings of A4 Facelift

Audi today commenced bookings for its fifth-generation Audi A4 in India. The Audi A4 can be booked with an initial booking amount of INR 2 Lakhs. 2020 has primarily been all about SUVs for the German luxury carmaker, Audi. But the four-ringed brand is now looking forward to tap other segments too in 2021. The first new product to hit the showroom floor will be the A4 sedan. When we talk about Audi’s presence in India, the A4 is considered to be one of the most popular vehicles.

2021 will see the arrival of the facelift model of the same which has already rolled off the production line at Aurangabad, signalling its launch is imminent. For the best ownership experience, Audi India is offering a 4 years Comprehensive Service Package on pre-bookings.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are extremely happy to open bookings for the new Audi A4 – this will be our first product launch for 2021. The Audi A4 has been one of our bestselling models in the Audi A range and the latest edition will bring numerous innovations to the segment. The new A4 has undergone styling and feature changes and is a perfect blend of sportiness and sophistication. The high-performance sedan will attract progressive and well-established individuals who love to drive or be driven.”

With a powerful engine and innovative technology onboard, the new Audi A4 can multi-task between a daily commuter and a sporty luxury sedan for a weekend getaway.

Mr. Dhillon further added, “The new Audi A4 will mark the beginning of a power-packed year for us and we are confident of attracting buyers in that segment. 2021 will witness several product launches and we are extremely happy to kick-start the year with a model that has shaped the brand in India.”

It is not a thorough update and is just a facelift to make it more competitive proposition. The A4 rivals the likes of Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the BMW 3 Series. The pre-facelift A4 derived power from a 150hp 1.4L turbo-petrol engine but the facelift version will spice things up a little as it will feature a new 190hp 2.0L turbo-petrol engine that will solely come mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It will however be front-wheel drive only and will not get Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The diesel powertrain will not be on offer for the time being. When it arrives in Audi showrooms in early 2021, the A4 facelift is expected to be priced around the Rs 40-45 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.